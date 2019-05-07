Nelson, Elaine F.

1924 - 2019

Elaine F. Nelson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1924 in Columbus to the late Ulysses Earl Fancher and Edna Pugh Fancher. Elaine graduated from East High School in 1942 and The Ohio State University with a Bachelor degree in Library Science. In earlier years, she was employed by the Columbus Public Library where she assisted setting up library book service to local Columbus hospitals. Former longtime member of Ohio Avenue UMC, where she served as church organist, taught Bible school, and was involved in many church activities. More recently, she enjoyed playing the piano for Vespers services at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community. Elaine was a current member of Reynoldsburg UMC. Former member of Gideon's International and Child Conservation League. Elaine enjoyed outdoor activities such as gardening, bicycling, swimming, camping, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, James A. Nelson, brothers Robert L. Fancher and Wayne U. Fancher. She was the devoted mother to son, Steven J. Nelson; daughter, Lori (Mack) Riddle; grandchildren, Janelle (Matt) Guirreri, Rocky (Lisa) Riddle; great-grandchildren, Jonathon Guirreri and Mia Guirreri. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Thursday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Private interment will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. A memorial service will be held 11 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community-Kimes Chapel, 2225 Taylor Park Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus SE Camp of Gideon's International or to the Capital Area Humane Society. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019