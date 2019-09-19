Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Grossman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Grossman


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Grossman Obituary
Grossman, Elaine
1947 - 2019
Elaine S. Grossman, age 72, passed away on September 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sylvia Schecter and brother Benson Schecter. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy (Adam Gurevitz) Grossman; son, Adam Grossman; sister, Beverly (Lewis) Feiges; grandchildren, Richter Grossman and Eva Gurevitz; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services were held privately. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barbara and David Gurevitz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to Wexner Heritage House - Joseph D. Schecter Alzheimer's Fund www.whv.org or The . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now