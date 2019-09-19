|
|
Grossman, Elaine
1947 - 2019
Elaine S. Grossman, age 72, passed away on September 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sylvia Schecter and brother Benson Schecter. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy (Adam Gurevitz) Grossman; son, Adam Grossman; sister, Beverly (Lewis) Feiges; grandchildren, Richter Grossman and Eva Gurevitz; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services were held privately. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barbara and David Gurevitz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to Wexner Heritage House - Joseph D. Schecter Alzheimer's Fund www.whv.org or The . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019