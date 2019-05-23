Haddock, Elaine

Elaine Marie Haddock, age 96, passed away in Columbus on Wednesday, May 22. Elaine was born in Cleveland on August 23, 1922 and graduated from Shaw High School in East Cleveland. She attended Flora Stone Mather College and graduated in 1944 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Elaine taught Art at Garfield High School from 1945-1947. She served as an Elder and Deacon in First Presbyterian Church of East Cleveland for many years. In addition, she volunteered at Huron Road Hospital. Elaine enjoyed golfing, reading and was an expert seamstress, quilter and craftsperson. She leaves behind her daughter, Jill (Brian) McNaughton; granddaughters, Hallie McNaughton and Maren (Ryan) Menders; and great-granddaughter, Rooney Elaine. Preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Michael and her parents Ethan and Marie Franz. Interment will be at Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights at 1 pm Tuesday, May 28, where a graveside service will be held. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Condolences may be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019