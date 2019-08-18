Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
1088 Thomas Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Hayes Obituary
Hayes, Elaine
Elaine Rae Keeley Hayes, age 81, passed away August 18, 2019. Friends may call Tuesday from 12 - 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 4661 Kenny Road. Prayer Service to begin at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy Church, 1088 Thomas Lane. Burial Resurrection Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. Complete obituary to follow in Tuesday's edition of the Dispatch.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now