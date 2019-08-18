|
|
Hayes, Elaine
Elaine Rae Keeley Hayes, age 81, passed away August 18, 2019. Friends may call Tuesday from 12 - 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 4661 Kenny Road. Prayer Service to begin at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy Church, 1088 Thomas Lane. Burial Resurrection Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. Complete obituary to follow in Tuesday's edition of the Dispatch.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019