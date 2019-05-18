Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Hayhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Hayhurst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Hayhurst Obituary
Hayhurst, Elaine
Elaine K. Hayhurst, age 81, of Columbus, passed into spirit May 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 3, 1937 in Bangor, Maine to the late Fred and Del Murray. Survived by daughters, Brenda, Barbara (David); grandchildren, Brent (Carl) and Jenn (Jessie); great grandchildren, Charlotte, Emily, Ryan and Lily; sister, Rachel (Sam); and brother, Bob (Carol). Friends may call at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, Groveport, Ohio, Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM, where funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or Humane Society, or the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now