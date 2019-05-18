|
|
Hayhurst, Elaine
Elaine K. Hayhurst, age 81, of Columbus, passed into spirit May 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 3, 1937 in Bangor, Maine to the late Fred and Del Murray. Survived by daughters, Brenda, Barbara (David); grandchildren, Brent (Carl) and Jenn (Jessie); great grandchildren, Charlotte, Emily, Ryan and Lily; sister, Rachel (Sam); and brother, Bob (Carol). Friends may call at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, Groveport, Ohio, Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM, where funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or Humane Society, or the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2019