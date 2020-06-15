Elaine Kunkel
1947 - 2020
Kunkel, Elaine
1947 - 2020
Elaine S. Kunkel, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Retired after 27 years at Kroger. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert L. Kunkel; mother, Virginia L. Hardesty (Harness); sister, Mary J. Jones. Survived by daughter, Wendy (Charles) Smith; grandchildren, Autumn Smith, Cianna Smith (Anthony Munoz), Bryony Smith (Melker), Iain Smith (Carley); brother-in-law, Doctor Beryl Jones DDS; Many Harness, Hatfield and Hardesty cousins and Kunkel in-laws. Numerous friends. Visitation will be at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street from 12noon-2pm Thursday, June 18, 2020. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
