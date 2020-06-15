Or Copy this URL to Share

Kunkel, Elaine

1947 - 2020

Elaine S. Kunkel, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Retired after 27 years at Kroger. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert L. Kunkel; mother, Virginia L. Hardesty (Harness); sister, Mary J. Jones. Survived by daughter, Wendy (Charles) Smith; grandchildren, Autumn Smith, Cianna Smith (Anthony Munoz), Bryony Smith (Melker), Iain Smith (Carley); brother-in-law, Doctor Beryl Jones DDS; Many Harness, Hatfield and Hardesty cousins and Kunkel in-laws. Numerous friends. Visitation will be at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street from 12noon-2pm Thursday, June 18, 2020. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store