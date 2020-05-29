Strutner, Elaine L

Elaine Looker Strutner, age 82. May 9, 2020, OSU Hospital. Non-Covid 19. Resident of Upper Arlington, Ohio. Retired from American Electric Power. Member American Water Color Society, Central Ohio Bridge Association, American Wine Society, little old ladies swimming. Docent at Columbus Museum of Art. Graduated Grandview High School Class of 1955. Undergrad and masters from the Ohio State University. Avid gardener and lover of the outdoors. Survived by son, Brad Strutner and wife, Jean of San Francisco, California; son, Scott Strutner and wife, Eden of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Julian Strutner, Alexa Strutner and Sami Strutner; boyfriend, Bob Fenton. Memorial to be announced after Covid 19 stabilizes. Friends, if they wish, may contribute to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.



