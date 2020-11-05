Miseta, Elaine
1921 - 2020
Elaine Lesnet Miseta, age 98, of Upper Arlington, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Elaine was born in Edon, Ohio, daughter of the late James and Melissa Lesnet. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank Miseta, brother George Lesnet, and sister Donnie Bordner. Elaine retired from White Castle where she worked as the executive assistant to the CEO for 67 years, spanning three generations. She and her late husband Frank enjoyed traveling and have traveled the world three times. She will be greatly missed by her "adoptive family", Dave, Pammy, Oliver, Duke and Shiloh Duren of Dublin; nieces and nephews, Martin (Janet) Bordner, Greg (Debbie) Bordner, Gary Lesnet, Hugh (Kathy) Lesnet, Janet Beggs, and Nora Lesnet; and other dear friends. Calling hours for Elaine will be held from 2-4PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests in attendance are respectfully required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety of guests. Elaine will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Williams County, Ohio.
