Elaine Carol Oddi (nee Relyea), age 70. Beloved wife of Jesse for 48 years. Loving and devoted mom of Joseph (Shannon), Jennifer Dortmund (Shane), and Jesse III. Loving and devoted Grandma of McKennah, Dominic, Vincent, Elliot, Katherine, Ethan and Braedan. Daughter of the late Doris and Stewart Relyea. Daughter-in-law of the late Jesse Sr. and Grace Oddi. Sister-in-law of Vince and Beverly Oddi, and Margherita (Oddi) and Bob Beacom. Niece of the late Marguerite and Clyde Wooley. Aunt of Teresa, Vince, Lisa, and Paul. Great-aunt of nine. Jesse and Elaine met at the age of 14 and began their amazing journey and dedication to each other and their family which has continued for all of these years. Elaine was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister, including the homebound, and volunteered for many church functions and charitable events, including the annual fish fry and parish festival. She was an employee of the Franklin County Probate Court for 30 years until her passing. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the following: Honorable Robert G. Montgomery and Elaine's co-workers for their ongoing support and generosity they showed Elaine over the last few months; the doctors and nurses of Riverside Methodist Hospital and Kobacker House for their kindness and compassion during her illness, especially her oncologist, Dr. Andrew Grainger; Laura Bolster and Laura Gilbert ("Mom's Angels") for their dedicated loving care, strength and support of Elaine and her family which brought peace and calm to us all; and to Monsignor Anthony Missimi and Deacon Rob Joseph for their spiritual and compassionate support. Family will receive friends at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home at 1068 S. High St., Friday, August 2, 2019, 3-8 PM, prayer service at 7:30. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Victory Church in Elaine's name. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019