Elaine Oelker
Oelker, Elaine
1955 - 2020
Elaine Oelker, 64, of Columbus, passed away on April 30, 2020. The family will be holding a private graveside service. To view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
