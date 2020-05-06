Oelker, Elaine
1955 - 2020
Elaine Oelker, 64, of Columbus, passed away on April 30, 2020. The family will be holding a private graveside service. To view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
1955 - 2020
Elaine Oelker, 64, of Columbus, passed away on April 30, 2020. The family will be holding a private graveside service. To view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.