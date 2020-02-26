Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Ave
Elaine Phillips


1928 - 2020
Elaine Phillips Obituary
Phillips, Elaine
1928 - 2020
Elaine Phillips, age 92. Sunrise January 5, 1928 and Sunset February 21, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Ave, 43205. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Phillips Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
