Phillips, Elaine
1928 - 2020
Elaine Phillips, age 92. Sunrise January 5, 1928 and Sunset February 21, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Ave, 43205. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Phillips Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020