|
|
Bonacci, Elaine R.
1944 - 2019
Elaine R. Bonacci, 75, born in Buffalo, New York on May 23, 1944 to Herman William Ridder and Margaret (Campangnano) Ridder; baptized at St. Agatha Catholic Church; received First Holy Communion at Holy Family Church; graduated from St. John the Evangelist Elementary School (1958) and Mount Mercy Academy (1962), all in Buffalo, New York. Elaine was married to her husband, Anthony (Deacon Tony) on June 18, 1966. They were blessed with four children: Lynn, Tina, Maria, and Anthony. At the age of 44, Elaine pursued a college education, graduating from The Ohio State University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Monroe Elementary School in Plumwood, Ohio, for 10 years until her health required her to retire in 2006. In 2001, Elaine was awarded the Martha Holden Jennings Scholar Award in teaching. In her community, Elaine was active in Girl Scouts of America, room mother at her children's schools, and taught religious education at St. Joseph Church, Plain City and Sts. Simon & Jude Church, West Jefferson for over 30 years. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plain City, she was Director of Religious Education, Coordinator of Children's Liturgy of the Word, Coordinator of the Adoration Program for 10 years, and was a Lector and Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. She served as a Pastoral Care Volunteer at Dublin Methodist Hospital for over 8 years. Elaine is survived by her husband of 53 years, Deacon Anthony C. Bonacci, and four children: Lynn (Joseph) Chapman, Chapel Hill, NC; Tina (Rus) Hardin, Matthews, NC; Maria (Michael) Lentz, Delaware, Ohio; and Anthony (Andrea) of Columbus, Ohio. Survivors include her brother Vernon (Joanne) Ridder of Springville, New York and 8 grandchildren: Kelsey Chapman, Christopher Hardin, Andrew Hardin, Emma Lentz, Noah Lentz, Jonah Lentz, Logan Bonacci and Carmen Bonacci. Other survivors include her 5 sisters-in-law, 4 brothers-in-law, 12 nieces and nephews, in addition to her church family and many friends. Visitation with the family is Wednesday, July 17, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at The St. Joseph Parish Activity Center, 670 West Main Street, Plain City. A vigil service will be held there at 8:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 140 West Avenue, Plain City. Interment will take place in Buffalo, New York. In lieu of flowers, Elaine wishes contributions be given to the St. Joseph, Plain City, Parish Building Fund. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019