Browning, Elbert H.
1935 - 2019
Elbert Harold Browning, 84, of Reynoldsburg, retired Capitol Manufacturing Company, passed away September 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rainnell, son Rodney and parents Mel and Ella (Hatfield) Browning. Survived by children, Cricket, Cindy (Doug), Brenda and Bud (Jean); grandkids, Crissy, Jay, Kevin Michael, R.J., Gracie and Tommy; great-grandkids, A.J., Jaylen, Aiden, and JayJay; siblings, Dallas (Judy), Roger (Judy) and Rhodie (John); sister-in-law, Avonelle; several nieces and nephews. Elbert's family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3-8PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11AM with Pastor Dennis Barnhart officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019