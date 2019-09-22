|
|
Kram, Elbert
1941 - 2019
Elbert Jacob Kram, age 78, died September 20, 2019, at home. Bert was born March 28, 1941, in Frankfort IN and graduated from Frankfort High School in 1959. He attended Indiana University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, member of the Board of Directors and Vice-President of the Indiana Memorial Union, president of Blue Key honorary, and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration-Accounting in 1963. He received his Juris Doctor from The University of Chicago Law School in 1966 and Master of Laws in Business and Taxation from Capital University Law School in 1997. He served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a trial lawyer, associate, and partner in the Columbus, Ohio, law firm of Bricker & Eckler LLP from 1966 until his retirement in 2001. He was twice elected by his law partners to be Administrative Partner of the Firm. During his active law practice Bert was a member of the Columbus, Ohio State, and American Bar Associations, the Law Group of the Builders Exchange of Central Ohio, and the CPR Institute for Dispute Resolution. Bert served as a trustee of the Columbus Bar Foundation; mediator and arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association; member of the Executive Committee and then Secretary of the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel; and also was the founding member and first chairman of the Ohio Supreme Court Commission on Continuing Legal Education. He was a member and officer of the Columbus Jaycees. During his working years, he was a member of the Athletic Club of Columbus. He served as an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Community Dentistry of the Ohio State University College of Dentistry and was co-founder of the Volunteer Resource Center of the Legal Aid Society of Columbus. Bert was a member of First Community Church, where he served as deacon, usher, and Trustee of the First Community Foundation. He served on several renewal weekend leadership teams of Cum Christo, for which he also was Secretary of the Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Railroad Technical and Historical Society, the Nickel Plate Historical and Technical Society, and the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, and was a member of the Singing Buckeyes Barbershop Chorus (SPEBSQSA) and the Central Ohio O Scale Engineers. He was member and Secretary of the National Model Rail Association Steel Mill Modelers Special Interest Group. Bert was preceded in death by his father, Bernard J. Kram, and mother, Thais Hebbe Kram. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Kathryn M. Kram; son, Peter A. Kram, of Columbus, Ohio; son, David Reed Kram and Reed's family, Annika Urbansdotter Nystrom and granddaughter, Issa Reedsdotter Kram, of Stockholm, Sweden. There will be a Celebration of Life service at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. on Sunday, October 27 at 2 pm with reception following. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to devote a bit of time to relaxation, as by taking a casual walk, sitting on a bench in the park, humming a favorite song, and reflecting upon the good things in their own lives and those of their friends and loved ones. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Bert.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21, 2019