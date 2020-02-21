|
McClain, Elbert
1939 - 2020
Elbert H. McClain, age 81. Sunrise February 11, 1939 and Sunset February 19, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the McCLAIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020