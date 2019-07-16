Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Elbert "Hubert" Wiley


1933 - 2019
Elbert "Hubert" Wiley Obituary
Wiley, Elbert "Hubert"
1933 - 2019
Elbert "Hubert" Wiley passed away on July 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Lockie (Caldwell) Wiley; sister, Bertie Ayers and daughter, Sharon Moore. Survived by wife of 64 years, June; son, David (Jennette); granddaughters, Tristen Wiley and Kristina Weaver. We want to thank all our church family and friends who helped us. Hubert was a member of Rager Road Church of Christ in Canal Winchester. Visitation will be 3-5:30pm on Sunday, July 21, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME in Canal Winchester with a funeral service to follow at 5:30pm. There will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
