Cullinan, Elberta
1921 - 2020
Elberta Catherine Schirtzinger Cullinan, 99, of Columbus, Ohio, died 9/24/2020. She was born 2/5/1921 to Herbert and Gladys Schirtzinger of Columbus, the oldest of 7 children. She married John Joseph Cullinan on 4/4/1944 and supported him in his every endeavor, including co-founding Vacuform Plastics. They raised six children together and, when her youngest boys were preteens, she took up golf with them, and from then on spent much of her time on the golf course, joining John in his favorite sport. They were long-time members of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio. They lived for many years in Sarasota, Florida and, after John's death, Bert and Susie moved to Charleston, S.C. to live with son John. She was preceded in death by John Cullinan and daughter Karen Susan Cullinan. She is survived by sons, Mike (Kathy), John (Rebecca), David (Catherine), James (Olena), and Robert (Jill); 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; her sister, Oma (Dolly); her sister-in-law, Jeannie Brown; and may nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the care shown to their mother by the staff of Whetstone Care Center, and to Father Lumpe for giving her the sacraments in her last days. There will be no service at this time. www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com