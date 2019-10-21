Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Resources
More Obituaries for Elcie Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elcie Acocella Kuhn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elcie Acocella Kuhn Obituary
Acocella Kuhn, Elcie
1933 - 2019
Elcie Acocella Kuhn, age 86, of Columbus, passed away October 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands Anthony Acocella and John Kuhn, parents George Jeffers and Opal Jeffers Sisson, brothers Denver Jeffers and George Jeffers. Survived by daughter, Toni Miller; stepson, John (Tina) Kuhn; grandchildren, Christina (Drew) Willett and Chris Curtis; 5 great-grandchildren; twin sister, Delcie Hankison; and other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 12 Noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Jerry Neal officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To sign and view Elcie's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elcie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now