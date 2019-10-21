|
Acocella Kuhn, Elcie
1933 - 2019
Elcie Acocella Kuhn, age 86, of Columbus, passed away October 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands Anthony Acocella and John Kuhn, parents George Jeffers and Opal Jeffers Sisson, brothers Denver Jeffers and George Jeffers. Survived by daughter, Toni Miller; stepson, John (Tina) Kuhn; grandchildren, Christina (Drew) Willett and Chris Curtis; 5 great-grandchildren; twin sister, Delcie Hankison; and other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 12 Noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Jerry Neal officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To sign and view Elcie's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019