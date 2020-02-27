|
|
Shipley (Stevens), Elda M.
1939 - 2020
Elda M. (Stevens) Shipley, of Columbus, age 80, passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1939 to the late George and Freeda (Burt) Stevens in McArthur, Ohio. Elda was preceded in death by her sisters Eva (Norman) Lincoln and Judith Stevens. Survived by brother, Paul (Jane) Stevens; and sister, Carole (Dennis) Tanner. She was a longtime Clintonville resident and 1957 graduate of North High School. Retired from the State of Ohio Dept of Health. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Shipley; daughter, Suzanne (Douglas) Holcomb; son, Jeffrey (Alicia) Shipley; grandchildren, Justin and Drew Shipley, Erin and Danielle Holcomb. Elda was a doting grandmother, enjoyed being with family, loved by many, and will be dearly missed. She wished for a private celebration of her life. Arrangements handled by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020