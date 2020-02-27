Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Elda Shipley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elda M. (Stevens) Shipley


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elda M. (Stevens) Shipley Obituary
Shipley (Stevens), Elda M.
1939 - 2020
Elda M. (Stevens) Shipley, of Columbus, age 80, passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1939 to the late George and Freeda (Burt) Stevens in McArthur, Ohio. Elda was preceded in death by her sisters Eva (Norman) Lincoln and Judith Stevens. Survived by brother, Paul (Jane) Stevens; and sister, Carole (Dennis) Tanner. She was a longtime Clintonville resident and 1957 graduate of North High School. Retired from the State of Ohio Dept of Health. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Shipley; daughter, Suzanne (Douglas) Holcomb; son, Jeffrey (Alicia) Shipley; grandchildren, Justin and Drew Shipley, Erin and Danielle Holcomb. Elda was a doting grandmother, enjoyed being with family, loved by many, and will be dearly missed. She wished for a private celebration of her life. Arrangements handled by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -