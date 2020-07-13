1/
Eldon K. Daniels
1943 - 2020
Eldon K. Daniels, 76, passed away from an accident at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born December 13, 1943 to the late Letha and Dovie (Castle) Daniels in Louisa, Kentucky. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Eldon was married to Donna (Mattox) Daniels for 55 years. He is also survived by his children, Rick (Tonya) Daniels, Angie Horn and Travis (Tiffany) Daniels; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Fannie Meluzio, Carl (Rita) Daniels, Linda Elam and Yvonna Sheward. There will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger. Please leave condolences and memories at www.schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
