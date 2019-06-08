|
Malone, Eldon
1937 - 2019
Eldon Malone, 81, passed away on June 6, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Mildred F. Malone, sons, Michael Malone, Wade Malone, sister, Mildred Elizabeth, brother, Gary Eugene. Surviving family includes wife, Janet, grandchildren, Dustin, Zachary, Adam, Travis, Heather,great-granddaughter, Madelyn and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10am to 12pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 12pm. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Bella Care Hospice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019