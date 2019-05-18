Andres, Eleanor

1932 - 2019

Eleanor M. Andres, born 10-19-32 in Youngstown, Ohio and died 5-18-19. The most satisfying thing in life is to have been able to give a large part of one's self to others. ~Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. Eleanor lived as a Daughter, Sister, Wife, Nurse, Mother, and Grandmother. She was the only child to her father Dominic D'Amico and her mother Marianne Dinardo Crivelli D'Amico. Her parents and siblings Armida Crivelli and Mario Crivelli, preceded her in death. At the age of 9, Eleanor had a life-altering experience of being in an accident that caused her to become a lower limb amputee. She did not let it slow her down. She convinced the Admissions Department with Youngstown Hospital Association to recognize her capability to practice Nursing and won her case. She was one of the first medical team members to set up Dodd Hall, a Physical and Medical Rehabilitation unit at The Ohio State University. Eleanor married Joe Andres in June, 1957 and continued that love affair for more than 62 years. They raised four children, Mary (Mitch), John (Annette), Bob (Tina) and Matthew (Lisa). They have 8 grandchildren, Stacey (Rhett McQueen), Lauren, Megan, Joseph, Zachary, Aiden, Archer, and Avery. Being of service was more than a vocation for Eleanor. She was a blood donor for more than 50 years. While living in Rhode Island, she worked with the Providence homeless population and also spent time holding babies born with HIV, giving them an opportunity to improve their quality of life due to this nurturing connection. Eleanor was a nurse at summer camps, among friends, neighbors and church members. In 2002, Joe and Eleanor sailed around the world with Semester at Sea as Lifelong Learners with more than 500 college students. That title was earned beyond the ship because Eleanor was an avid reader and always interested in expanding her understanding of the world and those around her. Her creativity was evident in her sewing, cooking, decorating, writing, and conversations. Eleanor wrote daily, both as a way of recording her life and experiences, and as an offer of her faith, her prayers and meditation. Her Catholicism was deepened by her interests in mystics, spiritual scholars and contemplative prayer. A life well lived in thought, travel, relationships and beauty. Eleanor had a bumper sticker that says, The one who dies with the most fabric wins. She was definitely one who won in love and life and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Friends may call Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. (Prayer Service 5 p.m.) at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 E.N. Broadway, Clintonville. Father Matthew Hoover, Celebrant. Private family inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019