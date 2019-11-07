Home

Eleanor B. Lorenzoni


1921 - 2019
Eleanor B. Lorenzoni Obituary
Lorenzoni, Eleanor B.
Eleanor Beatrice Lorenzoni, 97, of Columbus, passed on Nov. 4, 2019. She was born on Dec. 24, 1921 in Belpre, OH to Orville and Bessie (Morrow) Sloter who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband Jule Lorenzoni, son Richard Lorenzoni, and daughter Nancy. She is survived by her son, Paul (Rebecca) Lorenzoni who she resided with in Columbus; daughter, Janet (John) Herbst; and son, Julio (Tina) Lorenzoni Jr.; numerous grandchildren including Shanna (Scott) Haske, Lorenzoni's, Lorenzo's, Schoppelrei's. A special thank you to Janet and nephew Mike for all the help through the years. In addition to special friends, Larry Austin and Linda who helped in so many ways. It was greatly appreciated. A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 4-6pm with a funeral service at 6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road (Route 161), Columbus, OH 43231. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . To leave a message for the family, click on the "Share Memories" tab above.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
