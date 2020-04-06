|
|
Turner, Eleanor B.
1922 - 2020
Eleanor Turner, age 97, passed away on April 2 at the Forum at Knightsbridge. She was born on April 25, 1922 in Marion, Ohio to Grover and Grace Bowser. Besides her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband William, her son William Jr. M.D., and her daughter Barbara. Affectionally known as "Gigi", those who will miss her dearly are her daughter, Nancy (Caldwell) Davis (Steve); and her daughter-in-law, Marilynn Turner; her grandchildren, Michael Caldwell, Julie Hunter (Jason), and Molly Turner (Doug Mellor); her great granddaughters, Katelyn and Erin Hunter; and her niece, Lynne Rubino (Kelly). Eleanor was a past member of the Worthington Women's Club and a former long time member of Brookside Country Club. There will be a private family burial and a celebration of life at a future date. Gigi will always be remembered for her ZEST for life. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020