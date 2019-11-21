Home

Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Eleanor Burris


1936 - 2019
Eleanor Burris Obituary
Burris, Eleanor
Eleanor Jane "Egee" Burris, 83 years of age, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City. Egee was born in Washington Court House to Harriet Haynes Wilkins and Floyd Haynes on February 2, 1936. She was a graduate of Washington Senior High School and was employed as a Secretary in the Columbus Public Schools for over 24 years. Upon retirement, Eleanor continued to enjoy her family, playing cards and cooking and took up the art of quilting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frank N. Burris, her sisters Judy (Irwin) Reeves, Joanie McNichols, Mary Coe and brother-in-law Dr. Norman (Lee) Burris. Eleanor is survived by two children, Bill (Jane) Burris and Melissa Stepanovsky; and seven grandchildren, Aaron (Shelly) Burris, Seth (Cynthia) Burris, Tara (Tim) Mulhull, Whitney (Jon) Becker and Kelsey Burris, Alexa (Mike) Martins and Alayna Stepanovsky; seven great grandchildren, Arya, Finley, and Hadley Mulhull, Alexander and Priya Burris, and Sebastian and Mila Burris; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Lawrence (Rosanne) Burris and Dr. Robert (Nancy) Burris. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, including Kelly (Jon) Wenner, Patty McKenzie, Harold (Connie) Reeves, Joyce (Gene) Petrovich, Robert (Cindy) Reeves, Harriot Ring, Kathy Williams, Steve Williams, Kenny Williams, Penny Ash, Rex (Beth) Coe, Kandy (Dale) Sollars, Cindy (Ronnie) Greene, and Barry Coe; and a host of friends. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 1p.m. until the time of service. The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at the Ohio State Medical Center and Mount Carmel Hospitals for the compassionate care they provided to our Egee. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a . Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
