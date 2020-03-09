Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Burriss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Burriss


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Burriss Obituary
Burriss, Eleanor
1941 - 2020
Eleanor D. Burriss, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away March 8, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1941 to the late Harry and Grace Dieffenbach in Elizabethtown, PA. She is preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Surviving family includes, daughter, Sherry (Wayne) B. Prichard; son, Scott (Karen) Burriss; grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Prichard, Grace Burriss, Megan Burriss; great grandchildren, Olivia Rose Prichard; the Little family; as well as many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Eleanor, affectionately known as Ellie, was a devoted member of the Vineyard Church. She was a member of the Paralegal Association of Central Ohio (PACO), a graduate of Ohio Dominican University, and a volunteer in the field of gerontology. Ellie worked at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease for 26 years. After retiring she worked part time at Claremont Retirement Village. She enjoyed playing Bridge, Tennis, Chocolate and Lighthouses. Time with family and friends was most cherished. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed. The family would like to also thank Kindred Hospice Facility for all their love and care. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -