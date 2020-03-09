|
|
Burriss, Eleanor
1941 - 2020
Eleanor D. Burriss, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away March 8, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1941 to the late Harry and Grace Dieffenbach in Elizabethtown, PA. She is preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Surviving family includes, daughter, Sherry (Wayne) B. Prichard; son, Scott (Karen) Burriss; grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Prichard, Grace Burriss, Megan Burriss; great grandchildren, Olivia Rose Prichard; the Little family; as well as many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Eleanor, affectionately known as Ellie, was a devoted member of the Vineyard Church. She was a member of the Paralegal Association of Central Ohio (PACO), a graduate of Ohio Dominican University, and a volunteer in the field of gerontology. Ellie worked at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease for 26 years. After retiring she worked part time at Claremont Retirement Village. She enjoyed playing Bridge, Tennis, Chocolate and Lighthouses. Time with family and friends was most cherished. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed. The family would like to also thank Kindred Hospice Facility for all their love and care. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020