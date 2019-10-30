|
Calvary, Eleanor
1922 - 2019
Eleanor (Harsch) Calvary, of Upper Arlington, age 97, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1922, in Zanesville, OH to Walter and Anna (Hoff) Harsch. Eleanor graduated from Lash High School in Zanesville in 1940 and was elected into National Honor Society. She went on to attend the Ohio University branch in Zanesville while working full-time. During World War II, Eleanor worked at Roseville Pottery. From there, she became the Women's page editor for the Sunday Times Signal newspaper and had her own column called "Keyboard Chatter". Eleanor worked for many years at Lazarus Kingsdale in the Housewares department and then subsequently became a cooking demonstrator at Lazarus downtown. She will be remembered as a 26-year breast cancer survivor, for her culinary talents and sewing expertise. Eleanor is survived by her children, Beth (Scott) Ryan and Mark (Nancy) Calvary; grandchildren, Crystal Calvary, Caleb (Faye) Calvary, and Rachel Ryan; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Frank, siblings William, Shirley (George) Kramer, Helen (Jim) Gillogly, sister-in-law Edith (Kurt) Weil and nephew John Kramer. Friends may call at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, OH on Friday, November 1 from 4-6 pm with a service at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 am followed by interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019