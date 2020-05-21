Compston, Eleanor
1932 - 2020
Eleanor Theresa Compston, of Gahanna, Ohio, died May 20, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1932 to the late Alexander and Helen (Dziegelewski) Pawlin. She was preceded in death by her brothers Stanley (Curly) and Casmir (Massy) Pawlin, and sister Gladys Haggard. Eleanor was a loving and caring wife to her late husband, Kenneth Compston; a wonderful role model and loving mother to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her son, Ken Compston (Wadsworth) and his children, Jennifer Buckley, Kevin Compston, and Robin Compston; son, Dan Compston (Columbus) and his children, Colleen Sokolic and Alex Compston; and daughter, Debbie Enich, her husband, Nick Enich, and their daughter, Elaina Enich. She enjoyed her growing family which included 11 great grandchildren. She enjoyed family gatherings, working in the yard, Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steeler football games and baking excessive amounts of Christmas cookies. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. She was a member of the Resurrection Catholic Church in New Albany, Ohio, and will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Steubenville, Ohio. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2020.