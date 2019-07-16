|
|
Amos, Eleanor J.
1921 - 2019
Eleanor J. Amos, age 98, was born May 25, 1921 in Rochester, New York and died on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her children, Kevin M. (Susan Waggoner) Amos, Lisa M. Amos and grandchildren, Anthony J. Amos, Tyler Amos, Ashley Higgins, Trevor Amos, Mackenzie Destin, Kolbi Amos and five great-grandchildren. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Dr. George A. (Tony) Amos, her brother, Robert E. Gillmor and son, Steven A. Amos. She was a 1943 graduate of Cornell University and a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She was a Docent at The Columbus Museum of Art for 35 years and actively served on many legislative committees for the Mentally Retarded/Down Syndrome and a member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church. A private interment for the family will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019