East, Eleanor Jane

1935 - 2019

Eleanor Jane East, 84, of Columbus, went to be with the Lord in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Columbus to William and Dorothy (Lane) Black. Eleanor was a doll collector and an avid animal lover. Preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Thomas East, sons Thomas and Christopher, sisters Jean Linley, Mary Cremeans, Betty Toney, brother Billy Black, son-in-law Oscar Lewis, grandson Leon Lewis. Lovingly survived by children, Julie (Mark) Bruce, Theresa Lewis, Joan (Ralph) Nelson, Jeffrey (Carol) East, Charles (Michelle) East, Yolonda (Harry) Woodward and Regina (Raymond) Hall; 21 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. with one hour visiting prior, also at the funeral home with Father James Black officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable contribution in Eleanor's name to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. Please visit www.heartandhope.com to leave online condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019