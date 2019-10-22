|
|
Mitcheltree Werum, Eleanor Jane
1926 - 2019
She was born on April 1 0, 1926 to the late Carl and Gertrude Rose Mitcheltree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Ralston Werum, her loving companion Arthur D. Lynn, Jr., and her only sister Barbara Mitcheltree Heer. She is survived by her three daughters and their families, Barbara Werum Richard of Springfield, Massachusetts and her children, Michael Marr Richard and Eleanor Gadd Richard (Ben Korsh); Janie Marr Werum, husband, David Korn of Columbus and Laurelville, Ohio and his daughters, Susan and Janie; and Anne Werum Lambright, husband, Steven Johnston Knopp of Charleston and Williamson, West Virginia, and children, Emily Ralston Lambright and Russell Danison Lambright, Jr. She is also survived by a great granddaughter, Alexis Anne Lambright of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her niece, Elizabeth Jane Heer of Gambier, Ohio; and her nephew, William Charles Heer, IV of Columbus; and her best friends, Joanne Morse of Bainbridge Island, Washington and Marianna Costanza of Columbus, Ohio. Jane graduated from Columbus School for Girls and Vassar College before marrying Ralston in 1948. They were longtime and active members of First Congregational Church where she served two terms as Deacon. She enjoyed her volunteer work through her membership and leadership in the Junior League, as the first president of the Columbus Arts Council, Vassar Club of Columbus Alumnae, Crichton Club, Bexley Historical Society, the Mary Ritter Garden Club, the CSG Alumnae Association, the Columbus Art Museum's Women's Board, the Ohio History Connection's Conestoga Society, ProMusica, the Thurber House, Upper Arlington Library, and a founding member of the Friends of WOSU. She was an avid reader and loved her book clubs. Jane's memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 11, 20'19 at the First Congregational Church, 444 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215, with the Reverend Tim Ahrens presiding. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions to any of the charities listed above.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019