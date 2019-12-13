The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Kackley, Eleanor
1914 - 2019
Eleanor Margaret Kirk Kackley, age 105, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1914 in Galion, Ohio to the late Clarence and Hazel (Spitler) Kirk. Eleanor earned a Bachelors Degree from Ohio Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Throughout her life, Eleanor volunteered at various organizations; and was a longtime member of King Avenue United Methodist Church. Her favorite things to do were to read and knit. Eleanor spent every summer at her cottage in Lakeside, Ohio with family. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Duane. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Karen (Fred) Holcomb and Nancy (George) Douglass; grandchildren, Shannan (Ryan) Fox, Fred (Kelly) Holcomb V, Andrew Douglass, David (Kristen) Holcomb and Matthew (Katelyn) Douglass; and great grandchildren, Megan, Sean, Abigail, Eryn, AJ, Freddy, Ellie, Margo and Caroline. Private service will be held for the family at a later date. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
