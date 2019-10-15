Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home
1068 S. High St.
Columbus, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home
1068 S. High St.
Columbus, OH
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home
1068 S. High St.
Columbus, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St Philip the Apostle Church
1573 Elaine Rd.
Leitwein, Eleanor
Eleanor T. (Eshelman) Leitwein, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. At the end she was surrounded by her loving children whom she taught to sing, to pray, and to care for each other. Eleanor loved her faith, family and friends; she was passionate about the sacredness of human life. Member of St. Philip Parish Daughters of Mary and St. Vincent DePaul Society. Welcoming Eleanor into heaven are her late husband Bernard G. (Bernie) Leitwein, parents Michael and Margaret Eshelman, in-laws Herman A. and Rose Leitwein, other family members MaryAnn (Bob) Shaner and Maggie (Larry) Carpenter, Jerry Eshelman, Ed Dorn, Jack Carroll, Herman (Edna) Leitwein, Norman A. Leitwein, Jim McEneany, Arnold Poling and deceased friends. Survived by siblings, Bernard Michael Eshelman, Agnes Dorn Carpenter, Joan Carroll; and other family members, Rosemarie and Ray Bott, Kelly McEneany Poling; children, Ginny (Tom) Sickmeier, Teri (John Hilt), Mike, Lynn, Nancy (Joel) Duffee, Norm (Julie); grandchildren, Craig (Nichole) Sickmeier, Kevin Sickmeier, Corey (Raven) Leitwein, Jake (Alicia) Leitwein, Luke Leitwein, Courtney (Mark) Beaver, John (Lychee) French, Erin (Sam) Sheidlower, Patrick (Aubrey) Duffee, Zach and Zane Leitwein; great grandchildren, Ryan, Tayler, Ella, Adrienn and Mia; many precious nieces, nephews and friends. Our family gratefully thanks all those who have lovingly supported and cared for Eleanor during these past years. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 17 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Friday, October 18, at St Philip the Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Rd. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 518 Mt. Calvary Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Philip/Holy Spirit Parishes' St. Vincent DePaul Societies or Central Ohio Chapter. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
