Garner, Eleanor Marie

1922 - 2019

Too soon to leave us, Eleanor Marie Garner, an amazing mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away February 21, 2019 at the young age of 96. She brought happiness to others starting July 15, 1922 when she was born in Canton, OH to the late Wilbur Hallam Sr., and Florence Riley Hallam. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Robert A. Garner Sr., granddaughter Kelly Ann, and only sibling, Wilbur (Bill) Hallam Jr. Eleanor rarely declined an invitation to "paint the town red" as our social butterfly simply adored a good party, music, and a lovely glass of wine. Our family get-togethers weren't complete until she, along with her signature dishes and delicious deserts, were at our table. "Ellie" also enjoyed cooking dinners and sweets for Redman Club events where she was a lifelong member of Pocahontas, Sioux Tribe #128. She also enjoyed participating with the ladies Auxiliary #2252 Fraternal order of Eagles, Ladies Auxiliary #89 AMVETS, and American Legion Auxiliary unit #144. With her contagious smile, giving nature and ornery sense of humor, she blessed us with love, experience and wisdom. She was loyal to those she cared about, which is rare in a world where disloyalty seems to be common currency. Eleanor always had plenty of room in her heart for all of us, and truly there isn't a tribute great enough for her. What will we do without her? Miss her dearly all our days. Eleanor will be forever treasured in the lives of her sons, Robert (Connie) and Larry Ross; her 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and former daughter-in-law, Linda. Her host of other relatives and friends also feel her loss deeply. Please come say goodbye and celebrate Eleanor's wonderful life on Tuesday, February 26, 4-7 PM at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME. 2383 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio. Private interment will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired, can be made to CRC (Clintonville Resource Center) or Ohio Hospice. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019