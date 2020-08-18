Olsen, Eleanor
1920 - 2020
Eleanor Olsen, age 100, was born in Union County, OH, on Feb 26, 1920 to Elbert and Edna (Stillings) Beightler. Preceded in death by parents and 5 siblings Darwin, Millicent, Alice, James, and Connie. Also mourned the loss of infant son, Lawrence F. in 1943; daughter, Rita C. in 1959; and husband, Lawrence A. in 1997. Survived by children, Diane (Denny) Niese, Larry Jr. (Debbie) Olsen, Christina (Joe) Fleming; 7 grandchildren, Porter D. Forst, Christa (Steve) Green, Derek (JoAnne) Fleming, James Dempsey, Cindy Fleming, Kevin (Heather) Olsen, Erik (Leah) Olsen; and many very special great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and dear friends too numerous to mention. Her greatest joy in life was gathering with her family and friends. She was the eldest member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. Visitation is 9:30AM Friday, Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Church, 20 E. Dominion Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM immediately following viewing. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery after. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial Mass donation in Eleanor's name to Our Lady of Peace Church to Ohio Health Hospice. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
.