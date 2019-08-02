|
Toth, Eleanor
Eleanor M. Toth, age 86, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Beloved mother and grandmother who had a successful career in banking. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Andrew S. Toth. She is survived by her children, Lorraine (Michael) Barton, Lillian (Grant) DeMeritte, Andrew (Christine) Toth and Jude (Risa) Toth; 11 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 North High Street. Fr. David Gwinner, Celebrant. Friends who wish may contribute to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019