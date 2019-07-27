|
|
Walker, Eleanor
Eleanor Walker passed away on July 26, 2019. Eleanor was born May, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Nicholas and Diane (Latkovic) Keserich. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Dick Walker and sister-in-law, Joan Keserich. Eleanor married at 19 and quickly became a supportive football coach's wife. Through our dad's career, she met many wonderful people and made lifelong friends from Bishop Watterson High School, University of Toledo, the U.S. Naval Academy, The Ohio State University, New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She settled back in Columbus at age 50 and worked at The Ohio State University, Office of Veteran's Affairs, and finally at Rickenbacker Air Force Base as their Real Properties Manager. Eleanor also volunteered at Riverside Hospital in the maternity ward and at St. Lawrence Community Kitchen. She adored her grandchildren and tried to make every school and athletic event. Our mother was a generous, loving, and beautiful person. She taught us to be positive and grateful through any life event. We have been blessed to call her Mom. Eleanor is survived by her children, Brad (Angela) Walker, Kim (Dick) Kurth, and Tom (Diana) Walker; grandchildren, Danny (Tess), Thomas (Patricia), and Lauren Kurth, Lennon, Sienna, and Brianna Walker; great grandchildren, James Kurth and soon to come, Santiago Kurth, brother, Nick Keserich and niece and nephews, Mark (Chris) Keserich, Paula (Johnny) Smoleny, Todd (Drew) Keserich, and Scott (Nicole) Keserich. Our family also wants to acknowledge all her dear friends who brought such joy to her life especially Charlotte Shay, Clara Piquero, and Joe Hill. Finally the family would like to thank the nurses and staff, and the hospice team at Brookdale Trillium and the James Cancer Hospital. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30 am at Our Lady of Peace Church 20 E. Dominion Blvd. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Monsignor Grimes Tuition Assistance Fund at Bishop Watterson High School, 99 E. Cooke Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43220. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019