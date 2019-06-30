Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Elena Kronja


1927 - 2019
Elena Kronja Obituary
Kronja, Elena
1927 - 2019
Elena Kornja, 91, of Columbus, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. Elena was born October 6, 1927, to Nicolaie and Marta Mucu in Nicolint, Banat, Yugoslavia. Elena was a member of the Scioto Valley Apostolic Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, cooking, and baking. Elena was married to Traian Kornja for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1968, her mother, Marta Mucu, in 1987, her father, Nicolaie Mucu, in 1990, and her son, George Kornja, in 2004. Elena will be deeply missed by her daughter, Georgina Babos, her son, Vergil Kornja, her granddaughter, Alexandria Kornja, and her nephews and niece. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, from 10am to 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home with Minister Michael Kray II officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics. To share a condolence with the family, please visit NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
