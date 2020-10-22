Kincade, Elenor
1933 - 2020
Elenor Jean Kincade, age 86, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on October 20, 2020, at her residence. Elenor was born December 18, 1933, to the late William and Isabell (Smith) Cole in South Shore, Kentucky. She retired from Dynalab in Reynoldsburg and once worked in Fort Knox, KY as a dental assistant. Elenor is survived by her loving husband, Orville Kincade; daughter, Sherry (Bobby) Mullins; 4 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; 2 great-grandsons; and 2 great-granddaughters. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Cole, ex-husband Bob Tackett. Burial will take place in Maplewood Cemetery, on November 6, 2020, at 10AM with Pastor John Ennis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, C/O Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
