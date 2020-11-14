1/1
Elenora Ridley
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ridley, Elenora
1925 - 2020
Elenora Ridley, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. She died peacefully at the home of her daughter Elaine Randle. She was a member of Maynard Avenue Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Ulysses Ridley, sons Curtis Ridley, Sr., Clifton Ridley, and daughter Lorraine Wells. Elenora was loved and respected by all who knew her, and she will be missed by family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Visit Elenora's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved