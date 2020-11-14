Ridley, Elenora
1925 - 2020
Elenora Ridley, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. She died peacefully at the home of her daughter Elaine Randle. She was a member of Maynard Avenue Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Ulysses Ridley, sons Curtis Ridley, Sr., Clifton Ridley, and daughter Lorraine Wells. Elenora was loved and respected by all who knew her, and she will be missed by family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Visit Elenora's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.