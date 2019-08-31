Home

More Obituaries for Elijah Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah Lamar Mosley

Elijah Lamar Mosley Obituary
Mosley, Elijah Lamar
Elijah Lamar Mosley 88 of Columbus went home to be with the Lord and his wife of 55 years Rosetta "Candy" Mosley on Aug. 26,2019. He was born on Oct. 5, 1930 in Columbus to Elijah and Mildred (Bogen) Mosley who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his daughter Marshell Mosley, brother Charles Mosley, grandsons Durell Gouch, Isaiah Mosley, and granddaughter Asia Mosley. He is survived by children Linda Denise (Donnie) Thompson, George (Kris) Howard, Angela Mosley Gouch, Lamar Dana Mosley, Mia (Oscar) Worrell, Derek Lamont (Rebecca) Mosley, 26 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great, great granddaughter, a sister Ramona Wilson, and a host of nieces and nephews. Elijah a Retiree of Lenox Industries who loved boxing, sports, and cooking. He blessed numerous people who crossed his path. He was never too busy for a good conservation, and he always kept his word. Many people loved and admired "Mose". He will truly be missed. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 with visitation from 2 to 3pm with the family prior to the service at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road Columbus, OH 43231. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomerfamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
