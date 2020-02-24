|
|
Baker, Elinor
1932 - 2020
Elinor Maxine (Russell) Baker, 88 years of age, passed away on February 20, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by family as a result of Alzheimer's Disease. Elinor was born January 21, 1932 to her parents Loren and Redimpha Russell in Athens County. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Duane M. Baker, her son Jon D. Baker, and her parents. Survived by sister, Verree (Russell) McClung; brother, Richard Russell; her sons, Capt. Duane M. (Margaret) Baker Jr. (USN, Ret.), Andrew L. (Connie) Baker; grandchildren, Duane M. Baker, III., Sarah M. (Luke) Danner, Stephanie J. Baker; and many nieces and nephews. Elinor was a 1950 graduate of South High School in Columbus, Ohio. She started college at Ohio State University and attended the legendary Ohio State/Michigan Snow Bowl in 1950. Once married, she left Ohio State to have and raise children. Then in 1976, when her middle son, Jon, went to college, she joined him at Franklin University taking one class a trimester until she graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She then retired the same year from the Red Cross after almost 20 years of service. Elinor was an active 50 plus year member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Past Matron of Whitehall Chapter and Beacon Chapter and a current member of Grove City Chapter #502. She was also a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America Thea Court #5 and a member of Daughters of the Nile Thebes Temple #87. Elinor was a lifetime member of Parkview United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. She held many roles in the church and was active in the choir. Once she moved in with her son, Andrew, she attended Elevate Ministries in Jackson, Ohio. She enjoyed sewing and square dancing. Her passion in life was books, reading and collecting them. Her favorite book was The Bat. She also loved getting her nails done with granddaughter, Sarah Danner. Elinor was diagnosed at 82 years old with Alzheimer's Disease. She lived with her son Andrew L. (Connie) Baker for the remainder of her life. Her little body was strong but her mind deteriorated. Elinor always had a smile on her face despite battling Alzheimer's Disease. She will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Eastern Star Service and Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Russell Strange officiating with music by Scott Kazee. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Aladdin Shriners Hospital Association for Children, Inc., 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, OH 43123. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020