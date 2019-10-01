|
Malthouse, Elinor
Elinor Hedvig Johnson Malthouse was born at home in Moline, Illinois on April 11, 1922 and died on September 30, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Her father, Carl Johnson, built a brick home with the help of Swedish and Norwegian tradesmen. Memories of that home were a great consolation to Elinor. Carl was Swedish and Elinor's mother, Signe Carlson Johnson, was Norwegian. Signe was known for her gracious manners and helped the poor during the Great Depression. Elinor attended Grant School and graduated from Moline Illinois High School in 1940. She worked for Illinois Bell Telephone for five years and made lifelong friends. She was promoted to supervisor and used roller skates to help her monitor the switchboard. She married Edward R. Malthouse on September 19, 1943. They loved skating and enjoyed the Mississippi River. She had many loyal friends and neighbors. Edward died on August 1, 2007, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Elinor took care of him at home until the final days. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church since childhood and taught Sunday school and volunteered at Moline schools. Elinor is survived by her sister, Dorothy Nystrom of Moline; and four children, Richard Edward Malthouse, Linda Malthouse Edmunds, Curt William Malthouse, and Edward Carl Malthouse. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters Mabel Stone and Norma Johnson. As she faded she remembered all of her extended family on a daily basis. She thought they were still alive and healthy. A graveside service will occur next spring. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, In Columbus, OH with final arrangements. Please go to www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Elinor.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019