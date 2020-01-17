Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St Paul Catholic Church,
515 N. State St
Westerville, OH
Elisa Marie (Buoni) Mains, 76, of Westerville, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbus, OH to Frank and Claudia (DeMatteis) Buoni. She was a graduate of Bishop Waterson High School. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Fred, Rudy and Ron. Survived by her loving husband, Robert L. Mains; sons, Bob (Bobi), Ron (Kristy) and Rick (Polly) Mains; grandchildren, Julia, Madeline, Christian and Kaela (Tyler) Mains; brother, Jim (Theresa) Buoni; and sister-in-law, Nancy Buoni; and countless loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call 4-7PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church, 515 N. State St., Westerville. Rev. Fr. David Gwinner Celebrant. Entombment Blendon Central Cemetery. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020
