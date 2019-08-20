Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
500 S. Gould Rd.
Elisa Walsh Obituary
Walsh, Elisa
Elisa Maria Walsh, age 42, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Survived by husband of 20 years, Anthony Walsh; children, Ryan, Kyle, Sarah and Daniel; father, Charles (Karen) Schoeppner; sisters, Maria (Robert) Pontius and Carolyn (Damon) Walsh; nieces and nephews; 4 God Children. Preceded in death by mother Erma Schoeppner. Friends may call Friday 5-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute to The .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
