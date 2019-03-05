|
|
Gibson, Elisabeth
1925 - 2019
D. Elisabeth Gibson, age 94, passed away on March 3, 2019. Born in Middletown, Ohio she married her late husband, Harold Gibson on May 29, 1946 and later moved to Columbus. She was a member of Women Today and Worthington Women's Club. She is preceded in death by husband as well as daughter Jane Juergens. Lis is survived by grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Juergens. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, from 4 pm until the time of funeral service at 6 pm at O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 2990 Bethel Rd. Private interment at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial envelopes will be available for Women of Today Club - Columbus. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to send condolences or share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019