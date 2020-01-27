|
|
Oliver, Elise
Elise Oliver, 91, died January 25, 2020, at her home in Hilliard, Ohio with her children by her side. Her funeral service will be held 12 pm Wednesday, January 29 at Tidd Funeral Home in Hilliard, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 11:30 am-12 pm. Interment at Sunset Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. Elise was born Dec. 24, 1928 in Kempten, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1953. She loved the U.S. and had a long-time affiliation with the American Legion. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry E. Oliver. Beloved mother of Lisa (Tom) Mannick, Debbie (Jeff) Green, Doris (Steve) Cunningham and Larry W. Oliver. Step-mother to Judi (Bill) Johnston. Elise was the grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 26 and great, great grandmother of 1. Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite place to visit, The Columbus Zoo. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020