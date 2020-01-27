Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Elise Oliver


1928 - 2020
Elise Oliver Obituary
Oliver, Elise
Elise Oliver, 91, died January 25, 2020, at her home in Hilliard, Ohio with her children by her side. Her funeral service will be held 12 pm Wednesday, January 29 at Tidd Funeral Home in Hilliard, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 11:30 am-12 pm. Interment at Sunset Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. Elise was born Dec. 24, 1928 in Kempten, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1953. She loved the U.S. and had a long-time affiliation with the American Legion. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry E. Oliver. Beloved mother of Lisa (Tom) Mannick, Debbie (Jeff) Green, Doris (Steve) Cunningham and Larry W. Oliver. Step-mother to Judi (Bill) Johnston. Elise was the grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 26 and great, great grandmother of 1. Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite place to visit, The Columbus Zoo. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
