Shapiro, Elise
1921 - 2019
Elise Shapiro, age 97, died on May 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Gertrude Wortsman, her husband of 58 years, Dr. Joseph S. Shapiro. She is survived by her children, Dr. Daniel (Sandra) Shapiro, Beth (Rabbi Harold) Berman and Dr. Lee (Patrick Gill) Shapiro; grandchildren, David (Sandra Wintner) Shapiro, Rachel Shapiro, Dr. Joshua (Dr. Kyra Williams) Shapiro, Micah (Rachel Bloomekatz) Berman, David Berman, Jordan (Elizabeth) Berman and Adam (fiancee, Emuna Belenky) Berman; great grandchildren, Ezra, Owen, Nathan, and Benjamin Shapiro; Seth, Dahlia, and Eliseo Berman. Born and raised in Savannah, GA, she was a Phi Beth Kappa graduate of the University of Georgia, a photojournalist for the Savannah Evening Press, a public relations officer at Oak Ridge, TN at the time of the Atomic Bomb Project, and worked in HR in Los Alamos, NM. Following the end of WWII, she moved to Paterson, NJ, her husband's hometown, where she continued writing for various local publications while raising her children. She was Assistant Editor in Chief of the Editorial Board of Facets, the national magazine of the American Medical Association's Women's Auxiliary. She moved to Columbus, OH with her husband in 1994. The family wishes to thank her devoted aide and "daughter," Jettie Bell, as well as the staff at Creekside and The Cottage of Wexner Heritage Village. Funeral and interment will be held in New Jersey on Tuesday, May 28. Shiva will be observed at the Berman residence on Thursday and Sunday evenings from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org or a charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019