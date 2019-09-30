|
|
Hill-Parks, Elissa "Jeannie"
1948 - 2019
Elissa "Jeannie" Hill-Parks, age 71, passed away September 23, 2019. Celebration of Life 11AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Oakley Full Gospel Baptist Church, 3415 El Paso Dr., where her family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Elissa's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019