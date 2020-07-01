1/1
Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Bertha
Bertha, Elizabeth "Libby" Ann
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Bertha, age 70, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at home with her Angel Babies by her side. Libby was retired after 31 years of dedicated service from General Motors/Delphi where she was a Production Control and Logistics Manager. Libby leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Tonya J (Nicholas) Wade, Patricia L Roach, and caregiver, Michelle Y Roach. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 8:30-10a.m. at the Chapel of White's. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:00 AM
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
